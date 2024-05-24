Rameshwaram cafe blast: Techie from Hubballi held by NIA, 5 arrests made so far

"NIA investigations revealed that Mirza, who was convicted earlier in a LeT Bengaluru conspiracy case, had got involved in this fresh conspiracy after being released from jail," the probe agency said.

"In 2018, he had befriended and introduced accused Abdul Matheen Taha to an online handler suspected to be abroad. Mirza had further provided an e-mail ID for encrypted communication between the handler and Abdul Matheen Taha, who was arrested earlier on April 12 from his hideout in Kolkata along with co-accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

"Further investigations into the role of (the) handler and larger conspiracy behind the blast, which left several injured and caused extensive damage to property, are continuing,” the agency said.