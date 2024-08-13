Rangayana-Mysuru gets director after 16 months

Satish Tiptur, a theatre director, with over 25 years of experience in theatre, comes from the progressive and socialist movement background, according to B Rajesh of Rangavalli theatre troupe.

Born on January 29, 1971, in a family of artists in Tiptur of Tumkuru district, Satish studied Computer Science Engineering in Kalpataru Engineering College. Later, due to his interest in theatre, he did a one-year theatre training course at 'Abhinaya Tharanga' art school in Bengaluru and a Diploma in Theater Arts from Ninasam in Heggodu.

Over the last 25 years, he has been involved in theatre art - acting, directing, educating and organising - through his 'Bhoomi Theatre' in Tiptur. He has published plays 'Mannina Bandiyalli Fukuoka’, an introspection into development of theatre, and 'Mannina Mane'. He was awarded a fellowship of Karnataka Nataka Academy for his research paper ‘Nammurina Smuthi Kathanagalalli Rangabhoomiya Vikasada Nelegalu’.

Satish has organised theatre training camps, theatre festivals, Yakshothsava, seminars and theatre training camps for children for troupes like Rangayana, Ninasam, Adima, Kinnaramela, Mudalapaya Yakshagana Kendra, and Theatre Samurais, besides directing plays for them. He worked as a director and resource person for a year-long playwriting camp for children from the districts of Bengaluru region.

He has acted in plays like Haggadakone, Ashadhabhuti, Bekku Bhavi, Sambashiva Prahasana, Ondu Payanada Kathe, Sahebaru Baruthare, Bhattara Magalu, Masathi, Ahalye, King Lear, Mrucchakatika, Ee Naraka Ee Pulaka.

Some of his major directorial ventures are Chammarana Hendathi, Chitrada Bennu, Godegalu, Sahebaru Baruthare, Aamani, Neeli Kudre, Hakki Haadu, Panjara Shaale and Mannina Mane.