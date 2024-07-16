Ravikumar alleges Rs 120-crore scam in Anna Bhagya scheme

Bengaluru: BJP member N Ravikumar, on Monday, alleged in the Council that there was a Rs 120-crore scam in the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Raising the issue in the House, Ravikumar said two departments - school education & literacy and food & civil supplies were procuring rice for the schemes run by them at two different rates and this amounted to a scam worth Rs 120 crore.

As explained by Ravikumar, the food & civil supplies department is procuring rice for Anna Bhagya scheme at Rs 34.6 per kg, whereas the school education & literacy department is paying Rs 29.3 per kg for mid-day meals scheme.