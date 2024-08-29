Ready to accept the verdict on disproportionate asset case as God's gift: Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar

Yettinahole project

Shivakumar also gave updates on the Yettinahole Lift Irrigation project. He noted that the experimental operation of Yettinahole Lift Irrigation project has been conducted. The project will supply water to seven districts, including Tumakuru, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga and parts of Ramanagar and benefit around 75 lakh people. Currently 550 cusec water is being pumped. Six times more water would be pumped in future.

"The water being lifted now will be released to Vanivilas Sagar. There is a need to lift a substantial quantity of water before the monsoon ends. This project is also proof that the Congress government delivers as promised," Shivakumar said.

There is a problem related to acquisition of land belonging to the Forest department. It would be resolved and at some places alternate lands have been given to the department, he added.

Inauguration

"Yettinahole is an ambitious project of our government and it would be launched in a grand manner by inviting the legislators of all the districts and the people," Shivakumar said, adding that the programme would be telecast live.

"Many had criticised the project. Now, the criticisms have died and the works will be completed soon. The representatives of all the parties and departments, who had extended support to the project, will be invited," said the deputy chief minister.

"The water flows for around 1.5 kilometers through the tunnel. The farmers have extended support by sparing their lands. We should extend our gratitude to all. The date of inauguration would be finalised after speaking to the Chief Minister. I was not able to inspect properly on Wednesday as it was dusk. Hence, I stayed back and viewed it in the morning again," Shivakumar said.