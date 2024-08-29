Ready to accept the verdict on disproportionate asset case as God's gift: Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar

Sakleshpur (Hassan dist): Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he is ready to accept whatever verdict the Court issues in the disproportionate assets case. "I will accept it as God's gift", he said.
He was speaking to the media persons after inspecting the Yettinahole project works at Hebbanahalli, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.
When asked about the CBI applying to the High Court to investigate the disproportionate assets case, he said, "I have faith in God and the Court".
Commenting on the complaint filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Shivakumar said, "I don't know why everyone is targeting the CM in the MUDA case. Nothing will happen to CM Siddaramaiah. The BJP government itself has distributed sites for the land acquired. The CM has neither used his influence nor signed anywhere."
Yettinahole project
Shivakumar also gave updates on the Yettinahole Lift Irrigation project. He noted that the experimental operation of Yettinahole Lift Irrigation project has been conducted. The project will supply water to seven districts, including Tumakuru, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga and parts of Ramanagar and benefit around 75 lakh people. Currently 550 cusec water is being pumped. Six times more water would be pumped in future.
"The water being lifted now will be released to Vanivilas Sagar. There is a need to lift a substantial quantity of water before the monsoon ends. This project is also proof that the Congress government delivers as promised," Shivakumar said.
There is a problem related to acquisition of land belonging to the Forest department. It would be resolved and at some places alternate lands have been given to the department, he added.
Inauguration
"Yettinahole is an ambitious project of our government and it would be launched in a grand manner by inviting the legislators of all the districts and the people," Shivakumar said, adding that the programme would be telecast live.
"Many had criticised the project. Now, the criticisms have died and the works will be completed soon. The representatives of all the parties and departments, who had extended support to the project, will be invited," said the deputy chief minister.
"The water flows for around 1.5 kilometers through the tunnel. The farmers have extended support by sparing their lands. We should extend our gratitude to all. The date of inauguration would be finalised after speaking to the Chief Minister. I was not able to inspect properly on Wednesday as it was dusk. Hence, I stayed back and viewed it in the morning again," Shivakumar said.
