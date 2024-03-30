Received income tax notice on matter which is already settled: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told news agency ANI on Sunday that just like his party, he too received a notice from the Income Tax Department over a matter that is already settled.

DKS said that the "BJP government is directing the officials and taking this kind of action... They are targeting the Opposition, which means they are afraid of the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. Alliance."

"The BJP has understood this weakness. They know they will lose the elections," he further added.

The Congress on Friday had said it received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken alleged that the BJP is in serious violation of income-tax laws and said the I-T department should raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore from the saffron party for such violations.

With PTI inputs

