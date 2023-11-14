Rejection of application over illegible document: HC grants relief to aspirant for KMF job

“It is not the case of respondent – KMF that the subject Certificate of Social Status is spurious or otherwise inadmissible. What is contended is that the same was not legible when web-hosted. But, what we fail to understand is, what heavens would have fallen down had the Federation asked the appellant to web-host a legible Certificate,” the bench said, directing the KMF to accept the original Caste Certificate/Social Status Certificate and consider the candidature for selection under the reserved category by creating a supernumerary post.