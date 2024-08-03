Release Rs 300 cr special package to tackle rain damages in Dakshina Kannada: MLA Kamath

Mangaluru: Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release special package of Rs 300 crore to tackle rain damages in Dakshina Kannada district.
The heavy rains that lashed the district have left trails of destruction in the form of landslides, damage to roads, overflowing drains and collapse of houses.
He said that CM Siddaramaiah had announced compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh for fully damaged houses and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged houses as per the NDRF norms. "The District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has promised additional compensation. The compensation should be released immediately for the rain victims," he demanded.
"During the BJP tenure, B S Yediyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh for the collapse of the houses in rain. Without waiting for the fund from the centre under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the state government had released the compensation from its financial sources. Rs 10,000 was paid for those who were affected by floods by the BJP government in the past," Kamath said.
However, District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was silent on those affected by the flood. The Congress led state government is at the stage of bankruptcy, he said and demanded that the government should at least distribute relief provided under NDRF.
"Inspite of the extensive damages caused in rain, Chief Minister has failed to visit the district. Instead, he is engaged in saving his “CM chair” after MUDA scam came to limelight," alleged Kamath.
Whether the government wants rain victims to beg for more compensation for the loss, he asked. The government should also announce compensation for the loss of livestock in the rain related incidents.
“No work pertaining to the rain damages that were discussed during the CM’s meeting at Zilla Panchayat hall in Mangaluru last year has been implemented so far. The state government has failed totally in tackling rain damages,” he alleged.
Stating that the government has failed in controlling dengue cases, the MLA said that there is no clarity on the total number of cases.
BJP MLAs mulling over agitation
Demanding funds for the development works, BJP MLAs in the district are mulling over agitation in the coming days. “We are demanding our rights. No grants have been released for development works in the last 15 months. The funds are required to construct retaining walls in the landslide affected areas in Mangalore City South constituency,” he said.
Published 03 August 2024, 08:55 IST