Release Rs 300 cr special package to tackle rain damages in Dakshina Kannada: MLA Kamath

"During the BJP tenure, B S Yediyurappa had announced Rs 5 lakh for the collapse of the houses in rain. Without waiting for the fund from the centre under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the state government had released the compensation from its financial sources. Rs 10,000 was paid for those who were affected by floods by the BJP government in the past," Kamath said.

However, District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was silent on those affected by the flood. The Congress led state government is at the stage of bankruptcy, he said and demanded that the government should at least distribute relief provided under NDRF.

"Inspite of the extensive damages caused in rain, Chief Minister has failed to visit the district. Instead, he is engaged in saving his “CM chair” after MUDA scam came to limelight," alleged Kamath.

Whether the government wants rain victims to beg for more compensation for the loss, he asked. The government should also announce compensation for the loss of livestock in the rain related incidents.