Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Remarks against Vokkaligas: C T Ravi flays rationalist K S Bhagawan

He added that Bhagwan should be happy that he lives in a country which follows the tenets of Sanatana Dharma, which wishes good to all, including those who criticise it.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 21:39 IST

Follow Us

Lashing out at rationalist Prof K S Bhagawan’s alleged remarks against the Vokkaliga community, former BJP minister C T Ravi on Sunday said that people like him were still alive in this country as the country believed in the tenets of Sanatana Dharma.

“Vokkaligas are uncultured animals. This is not my view, but that of Kuvempu. They might come to harm me, they might even kill me,” Bhagawan had said at the Mahisha Dasara event, organised by a few Dalit organisations here.

Reacting to this statement here, Ravi, also a Vokkaliga, said that had Bhagwan been born in any of the Arab countries, he would have been slaughtered by now for making such insinuating remarks against a particular caste.

“His existence itself is a burden to the earth. His words against the Vokkaligas show his sadistic mindset. He has not just humiliated the Vokkaligas, but also all those who toil hard under the sun to feed the people,” he said.

He added that Bhagwan should be happy that he lives in a country which follows the tenets of Sanatana Dharma, which wishes good to all, including those who criticise it.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 October 2023, 21:39 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaC T RaviVokkaligasK S Bhagawan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT