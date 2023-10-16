Remarks against Vokkaligas: C T Ravi flays rationalist K S Bhagawan

Reacting to this statement here, Ravi, also a Vokkaliga, said that had Bhagwan been born in any of the Arab countries, he would have been slaughtered by now for making such insinuating remarks against a particular caste.

“His existence itself is a burden to the earth. His words against the Vokkaligas show his sadistic mindset. He has not just humiliated the Vokkaligas, but also all those who toil hard under the sun to feed the people,” he said.

He added that Bhagwan should be happy that he lives in a country which follows the tenets of Sanatana Dharma, which wishes good to all, including those who criticise it.