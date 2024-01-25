Remembering Nagavi, a learning centre of the past 

Today, efforts are on to preserve and revive the legacy of the ancient university through the Namma Smaraka initiative developed by the Ministry of Tourism, and the Department of Archaeology and Museums. The journey to find and restore the archaeological remains of Nagavi University began with a team of historians, professors and researchers. As part of the team, I worked alongside S S Vani, an expert in local history, M Kotteresh, a historian and epigraphist and Vasant Rajpurohit, grandson of historian Sri Purohit. We were tasked with searching literature to gather information on the monument, curriculum and features of the university.