Remembering Nagavi, a learning centre of the past 

Not many would have heard about Nagavi University — an ancient educational centre located in south India.
Considered the oldest university in Karnataka, Nagavi University was founded in what is now Kalaburagi district’s Chittapur taluk. The university was established during the reign of the Rashtrakutas in the 9th and 10th centuries CE.
The hub for higher education drew people from far-off places. For centuries, it was a centre for erudition until it was lost in time.
Legacy
The name Nagavi originates from the historical name ‘Nagavavi’ (‘naaga’ meaning serpent and ‘baavi’ meaning well). The ‘Naaga’ part of the name is connected to the large number of ‘naagakallus’ or serpent stones found here, mentioned in surveys of the past.
Intricate pillar architecture found among the ruins; a structure in the region believed to have been used for teaching or residential purposes.
Nagavi University saw further growth during the reign of the Kalyani Chalukyas, as indicated in stone inscriptions found here and published during the rule of the Nizams in 1927-28. Two of these inscriptions refer to the construction of a temple and an educational institution, which supported a number of scholars, teachers and librarians through grants.
Yet another stone inscription mentions the intake of 400 students studying different subjects — 100 of them studied the works of Kavisunu, 100 studied Vyasa and 100 studied Manu. The field of study of the remaining 100 is unknown due to damage to the stone inscription.
The evidence of funding towards educational institutes can be understood from the inscriptions on a temple wall in the area. Here, there is clear mention of how rulers and high-ranking officials donated land. Along with them, the merchants and even the common people made donations towards Nagavi University.
Secondly, Nagavi worked as a university town. The towns were home to residential buildings, elaborate gardens, open spaces and halls. There were even land allotments for people on campus for their sustenance.
Nagavi University hosted a variety of subjects such as spirituality, and philosophy, and included the study of the vedas, puranas and astrology. In addition, the curriculum featured subjects like law, logic, reasoning, mathematics, astronomy, time-keeping and even defence and war training in the nearby cantonment. The stone writings also mention the practice of cooking, sculpting, music, dance and drama, taught by specialists.
Preserving local history
Today, efforts are on to preserve and revive the legacy of the ancient university through the Namma Smaraka initiative developed by the Ministry of Tourism, and the Department of Archaeology and Museums. The journey to find and restore the archaeological remains of Nagavi University began with a team of historians, professors and researchers. As part of the team, I worked alongside S S Vani, an expert in local history, M Kotteresh, a historian and epigraphist and Vasant Rajpurohit, grandson of historian Sri Purohit. We were tasked with searching literature to gather information on the monument, curriculum and features of the university.
The first step involved visiting the structures that once composed Nagavi University and collecting photographic and video evidence. Subsequently, an official public awareness and interaction programme was inaugurated.
Following this, the team began its survey of the area, starting with the university premises itself. We reassessed the condition of the inscriptions in front of the grounds, and noted that the rock has been weathered, leading to diminished clarity of the engravings on the rock, as well as a crack.
As we continued, we could eventually spot temple structures in the distance. We found beautiful and unique pillar architecture and two fallen stone shasans with inscriptions. The structure on the other side of the overgrowth was inaccessible, except for a crawling space through bushes and thorns. There were beautiful carved pillars and beams on this side, but a large part of the roof structure was gone.
There were two deep pits, believed to have been dug by treasure hunters in search of the ‘panchaloha’ (5 metals) installation, part of the foundation of temples. This has caused the destabilisation of the whole temple structure. And unfortunately, we could not find any statue of a deity.
On our way back, we found several other structures and temples, including a building we believe was used for teaching or accommodation. We concluded our explorative journey with the satisfaction of having rediscovered long forgotten structures, and having documented some of them.
After we reported our findings, a panel of experts was formed to plan an immediate survey, cleaning and detailed reports of the structures inside. The process of fencing for further protection has begun.
The findings of Nagavi are just the tip of the iceberg. A vast number of natural and historical wonders of Karnataka remain hidden. I hope that people of every region become aware of their own area’s vast historical treasure.