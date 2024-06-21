Renukaswamy murder: Congress MLA defends Darshan, says actor 'unlikely to have killed anyone'

Udaya condemned the killing of Renukaswamy. “The investigation should reveal what Darshan’s role was. Was this done by someone else and then came upon Darshan? The investigation should make things clear,” he said.

On speculation that the government is under pressure to influence the case and bail out Darshan, Udaya denied this. “Law is the same for all. If there was influence, Darshan would not have gone into police custody for 10 days. There’s no question of protecting or fixing someone. What needs to happen will happen as per law,” he said, adding that investigation is happening transparently.

Darshan campaigned for Udaya during the Assembly polls last year. The actor campaigned for Congress in Maddur for the recent Lok Sabha election as well.