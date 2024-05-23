Report confirms K Salundi villager died of cholera

Meanwhile, assistant engineer of Bogadi Town Panchayat Harsha said that the MUDA had built a UGD line recently and it was not connected to the sewage septic tank. Following the rain recently, the sewage water, which overflew from this UGD line and remained stagnant seem to have percolated to the water of borewell 1 and it seem to have been contaminated. This borewell 1 was connected to seven small tanks (thonbes). This water was supposed to be used only for washing clothes. But, people had used it for drinking.