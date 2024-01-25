Resistance takes centre stage

Direct Action chronicles the tumultuous ‘80s and ‘90s when Nanjundaswamy, a professor of law, took up the cause of farmers when an American company sought to grow genetically modified cotton in India. Anger exploded when it was revealed that the company had developed seeds that would 'self-destruct' — they could not be used to perpetuate the crop. The press called them ‘Terminator’ seeds. A wave of suicides in Telangana was attributed to the new practices promoted in the name of innovation, and left farmers jittery.