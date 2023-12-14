Karnataka revenue minister’s response to debate on drought sparks BJP walkout

Opposition BJP members in the Legislative Council walked out in protest on Wednesday during the response of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to the debate on drought.
The BJP lawmakers condemned the minister for blaming the Union government and walked out. Despite the protest, the House chairman continued with the proceedings.
In his reply, the minister stated that the government would distribute the remaining drought relief funds to farmers as soon as they receive the funds from the Centre.
“We have announced Rs 2,000 for farmers because the relief funds from the Centre are delayed. This amount is a first instalment and we will calculate and release the additional amount once the Centre releases the funds,” said the minister.
The minister also noted that despite repeated requests, the Union Minister for Agriculture has not granted an appointment to the chief minister to discuss the state’s drought situation.
“Karnataka is the second largest taxpayer in the country. We are asking for our rightful share from the Centre, not anything free,” said Krishna Byre Gowda. This comment triggered a reaction from the BJP members in the House.
Meanwhile, some members demanded a resolution, urging the Centre to release the requested funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).
The minister also urged the passing of a resolution, across political
affiliations, on behalf of the state.
However, Krishna Byre Gowda warned that the drought situation in the state is expected to worsen in January 2024, and the state government has made advanced preparations.
“We are facing a severe drought this year, and the situation will worsen in January. Currently, there is not much problem with drinking water; out of 30,000 villages, only 115 are facing issues. But we are aware that the situation will change in the coming days,” he said.
As per the details provided by the minister, the government is supplying water to 26 villages through tankers and to 89 villages through privately rented borewells.
In cities, only four wards are relying on water tankers. The department has identified 6,237 villages and 914 wards as vulnerable.