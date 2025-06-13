Menu
Chinnaswamy stampede: Rights panel seeks details of kids hit by tragedy from CID

KSCPCR chairperson K Naganna Gowda wrote a letter to In a letter to the Director of CID requesting a probe to provide information on the children affected in the incident
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 01:25 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 01:25 IST
