Chinnaswamy stampede: Rights panel seeks details of kids hit by tragedy from CID

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has sought details from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about the children affected in the stampede during RCB's victory celebrations. </p>.<p>In a letter to the Director of CID, KSCPCR chairperson K Naganna Gowda, said, "A large number of people from Bengaluru and other districts, including several children, had gathered near the Chinnaswamy stadium to witness the RCB's victory celebrations. Eleven people reportedly died in the stampede that occurred. The members of the public have provided information to the Commission about the children who were affected in the incident. Therefore, the Commission has taken this issue seriously. Considering this, we request CID to provide information on the children affected in the incident."</p>