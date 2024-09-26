Route of Dasara procession for howdah elephant changed within Mysuru Palace premises

After their arrival at Mysuru Palace premises on August 23, the training to familiarise the Dasara procession route for Dasara Elephants began on August 25. Training to carry weight began on September 1. Training to carry wooden howdah began on September 18. So far, Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Prashantha and Kanjan are trained to carry wooden howdah. The elephants are now familiarised with the new route within Palace premises, according to RFO Santhosh Hoogar.