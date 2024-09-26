Route of Dasara procession for howdah elephant changed within Mysuru Palace premises

Mysuru: The Dasara Jamboo Savari procession route for howdah elephant Abhimanyu and his team has been changed within the Palace premises. The distance covered by the elephants has now increased by 445 metres.
Earlier, the howdah elephant covered 585 metres within the Palace. In the new route, it will cover a total of 930 metres, according to Mysuru Palace Board officials.
Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya said, “Earlier, over 25,000 people were accommodated on the Palace premises. This year, we plan to accommodate 40,000 to 45,000 people, as we are expecting more people, since Dasara is celebrated grandly. So, the route is changed to ensure more people can see the watch Jamboo Savari closely.”
DCF (Wildlife) I B Prabhugowda said that, earlier, from the left side of Palace, where Golden howdah is tied to Abhimanyu, he moved on the road in front of Palace, turned right, moved towards the podium and took a U-turn.
After Chief Minister offered floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on the golden howdah, he proceeded and reached the North Gate of Mysuru Palace. Further, he covered 4.8 km of procession route from North Gate of Mysuru Palace and reached Bannimantap.
Now, from the left side of Palace, where Golden howdah is tied, Abhimanyu will move till Trinayaneshwara temple, turn right, pass on the road of Jayamarthanda gate, move till Gayathri Devi temple, turn right and move towards the road in front of Palace. Later, after floral benediction by the CM, he will continue with the procession, Prabhugowda added.
After their arrival at Mysuru Palace premises on August 23, the training to familiarise the Dasara procession route for Dasara Elephants began on August 25. Training to carry weight began on September 1. Training to carry wooden howdah began on September 18. So far, Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Prashantha and Kanjan are trained to carry wooden howdah. The elephants are now familiarised with the new route within Palace premises, according to RFO Santhosh Hoogar.
Palace Board officials said that they plan to make seating arrangements in front of Trinayaneshwara and Gayathridevi temple.
Published 25 September 2024, 19:59 IST