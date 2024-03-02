Rs 856 crore released to districts to address water woes, says Karnataka minister

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the department, the minister said, "A total of 116 villages and 57 municipal wards in the state are reeling under drinking water problem. Currently, we are supplying water to the affected villages and the wards through tankers. The department is prepared to tackle the crisis by identifying 7,080 private borewells. We have already tied up with 3,757 private borewells to supply water to the affected areas," he explained.