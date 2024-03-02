Rs 856 crore released to districts to address water woes, says Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Friday that the 7,377 villages and 1,272 wards in the state were vulnerable to drinking water crisis and that the government was prepared to tackle it.
Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the department, the minister said, "A total of 116 villages and 57 municipal wards in the state are reeling under drinking water problem. Currently, we are supplying water to the affected villages and the wards through tankers. The department is prepared to tackle the crisis by identifying 7,080 private borewells. We have already tied up with 3,757 private borewells to supply water to the affected areas," he explained.
"Tenders have been called at the district, taluk and panchayat levels for water supply through tankers. The chief minister has directed the officials to supply water within 24 hours. The officials have taken necessary measures to supply water through tankers in the crisis-hit villages and wards," the minister said.
The minister added that the government has released Rs 856 crore for the districts to pay the borewell and tanker owners. The payments will be made once in two weeks, he said.
