RTCs get Rs 500-cr special financial assistance to buy new buses

Karnataka will give its four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) Rs 500 crore as special financial assistance to procure new buses.
In a letter dated August 19, the transport secretariat asked the managing directors of the four RTCs to submit detailed proposals to buy new buses from the Rs 500-crore financial assistance provided in the state budget for 2023-24.
As per the allocation, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) will get Rs 150 crore each and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) Rs 100 crore each.
The RTCs, especially the NWKRTC and the KKRTC, badly need new buses as their fleet has shrunk because they haven’t purchased new vehicles for years.
The situation is so dire that the NWKRTC continues to use overage buses in spite of the scrappage policy, according to its managing director Bharath S.
The Shakti scheme, which allows local women free travel in all non-premium buses, has only aggravated the situation. Over 43 crore women have made use of the facility until August 20, costing the exchequer more than Rs 1,000 crore.
The four RTCs currently have 23,989 buses but need several thousand more. According to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka needs at least 35,000 buses given its population.
“Procurement of new buses is a top priority. The RTCs
will get more than 4,000 buses in the next few months,” he told DH.
Besides this year’s budgetary allocation, the RTCs will spend funds allocated last year and take loans to buy new buses.
KSRTC’s new non-AC bus
The KSRTC on Monday unveiled a reconstructed non-air-conditioned bus that it will run from district headquarters to Bengaluru.
The bus has 52 bucket seats (existing ones have 55), wide frame and glass for passenger windows, extra space in the luggage carrier, LED lighting/destination boards, and more leg space.
In the next two months, the KSRTC will buy 300 new buses, which will cost Rs 1 lakh more than the existing express.
Fake letter on Shakti scheme
The KSRTC on Monday cautioned citizens against falling for a “fake letter” about the free bus travel scheme.
The letter is dated August 21, 2023, and carries the signature of Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), KSRTC. It claims the scheme is being “misused, that the KSRTC is suffering
financial losses and is unable to pay salaries.
It goes on to say the scheme will be discontinued soon.
The KSRTC called the letter “fake” and Mishra was transferred from the said post on July 22, 2023. “Issuing the letter in his signature is a criminal offence,” it said.
Bus procurement plan
KSRTC: 450 diesel BS-6 buses, 285 e-buses
BMTC: 921 e-buses,
840 BS-6 buses and
120 minibuses
NWKRTC: 1,000 diesel buses, 450 e-buses,
20 non-AC sleeper and
4 AC sleeper buses.
KKRTC: 650 diesel and
150 e-buses.