Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly over CM’s assurance at Muslim convention

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance at a Muslim convention that he wants to increase the budget for minorities to Rs 10,000 crore created a ruckus in the Assembly with the BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement.
On December 4, while addressing the Aulad-e-Ghous-e-Azam convention at Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said: “I want to say that this year we have given Rs 4,000 crore to the minorities department. We’ll work to increase it every year. Ultimately, our intention is to spend Rs 10,000 crore through the minorities department.”
BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar raised this in the Assembly. “As per tradition, no new announcement can be made outside when the House is in session. The CM has announced that Rs 10,000 crore will be given to minorities. As members, we have the right to know. But we got to know about it after reading the newspapers,” he said, demanding an apology.
The treasury benches defended Siddaramaiah who was not present in the House. “What’s wrong? Any financial decision will come to this House for approval anyway,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.
Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said he was at the event where the CM spoke. “The CM said he’d try to increase the budget to Rs 10,000 crore. What’s the breach of privilege here? If he had sanctioned funds, then you can object,” he said.
The BJP was not convinced and insisted that Siddaramaiah had broken tradition.
“Why conduct the legislature session if the government wants to make announcements outside?” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said. “I heard the CM on the news and he clearly said he’d give Rs 10,000 crore to minorities,” he said.
“One farmer died by suicide two days ago. Your government lacks the competence to give farmers a relief package of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore. Instead, you announce Rs 10,000 crore to minorities,” Ashoka charged.
Muddebihal Congress MLA C S Nadagouda raised a point of order and said the issue raised by the BJP did not concern the House.
BJP lawmakers led by Ashoka staged a walkout even as Speaker U T Khader upheld Nadagouda’s point of order.
Slamming the BJP, Patil, the law minister, cautioned that the Assembly should not become “a platform for fake news”.