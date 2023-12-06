Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly over CM’s assurance at Muslim convention

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance at a Muslim convention that he wants to increase the budget for minorities to Rs 10,000 crore created a ruckus in the Assembly with the BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement.

On December 4, while addressing the Aulad-e-Ghous-e-Azam convention at Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said: “I want to say that this year we have given Rs 4,000 crore to the minorities department. We’ll work to increase it every year. Ultimately, our intention is to spend Rs 10,000 crore through the minorities department.”

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar raised this in the Assembly. “As per tradition, no new announcement can be made outside when the House is in session. The CM has announced that Rs 10,000 crore will be given to minorities. As members, we have the right to know. But we got to know about it after reading the newspapers,” he said, demanding an apology.

The treasury benches defended Siddaramaiah who was not present in the House. “What’s wrong? Any financial decision will come to this House for approval anyway,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.