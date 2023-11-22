Karnataka Congress to finalise key appointments next week: DKS

Hitting back at BJP over its allegation that Congress, which came to power six months ago, delayed appointments to boards and Corporations posts in order to 'auction' them, and discussions were now on regarding the collection amount, Shivakumar said, 'Why did they (BJP) not do it (appointments), while in power? We are at least appointing now, when did they do? Unnecessarily they are commenting. They could not even fill up four Ministers posts and had kept them vacant.'

The BJP in a post on 'X' alleged, 'Siddaramaiah government that systematically manages the transfer business (cash for postings) over phone, was waiting so far to auction boards and corporations posts. Surjewala has now come and is holding discussions on the process of auctioning the posts, which was postponed earlier, as dealings could not happen properly.'

'As a result, the amount for the posts of Boards and Corporations has again come for up discussion,' the principal opposition party in the State claimed.