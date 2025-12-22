<p>Bengaluru: As the safari ban continues in Karnataka, jungle resorts and stays are on a survival mode despite the holiday season approaching. </p><p>Bookings remain at an all-time low as the main attraction for tourists was the safari, said property proprietors, who were reluctant to share the data on bookings. But the government made it clear that the situation is “emergency-like” and relief will come only after a careful examination. </p><p>The state government suspended the safari on November 7 after multiple incidents of human-animal conflict, especially tiger attacks, were reported in the Bandipur and Nagarahole reserves. </p><p>“Absolutely no improvement even in the holiday season, since safari is the main attraction here. A lot of people’s livelihood is dependent on the businesses here,” said Deepak PB, proprietor of one of the stays in the Bandipur area. </p><p>Malik Sheikh, another owner, said the Forest Department was approached with a plea to start the safari again but there had been no update yet. </p><p>The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, situated in Tamil Nadu 15 km away from Bandipur, has become the choice of visitors hoping to have the safari experience. </p>.Adani Group plans to enter engine MRO, passenger aircraft-to-freighter conversion space.<p>“While some of us are waiting for the Karnataka government to lift the suspension, a few businesses have shifted to the Mudumalai forest. Tourists are also visiting there as the main attraction is the safari,” said Santosh Kumar, a property owner. </p>.<p>Property managers further said that a lot of visitors, who came in without checking, were sent to Mudumalai were disappointed as people said that Bandipur has better sightings. </p>.<p>“Shifting to Mudumalai is not an option as there are already many stays in and around. We have also reduced the prices of room tariffs. From Rs 14,000 to Rs 10,000, but we are still not getting bookings,” another owner said. The owner of a jungle resort in Nagarahole, wishing to remain anonymous, said: “We urge the forest minister to withdraw the ban. If the situation continues, we will not be able to run the business for a long time.” </p>.<p><strong>What minister says</strong></p>.<p>Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre told DH: “We are aware that businesses there are seeking for lifting the ban on safaris but the situation is emergency-like as 20 to 30 tigers continue to roam outside.” </p>.<p>He noted that the general perception is that the vehicular movement has provoked the attacks. </p>.<p>“The safety of people is our topmost priority, so the further decision will be taken after examining the situation carefully,” he added. </p>