Samples of ghee made by private companies in state will be tested: Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: In the wake of the recent controversy over the ingredients used in the preparation of the ‘Tirupati Laddu’, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao asked for ghee samples supplied by private companies to be tested. The minister’s statements follow a recent announcement by the state government, declaring that all state-run temples would use only Nandini Ghee for the preparation of the prasadam, to pre-empt any apprehensions devotees might have about its quality or source of the ingredients.
“FSSAI authorities have been asked to collect 250 to 300 samples of ghee manufactured locally across the state. Teams from the FSSAI might complete collecting the samples by Tuesday. If ghee made by any local manufacturer is found to be adulterated, action will be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and they can be banned from making ghee as well,” Dinesh told DH.
Confirming that collection of ghee samples was under way, commissioner of food safety, Karnataka, Srinivas K told DH, “We will start conducting preliminary analysis of all the samples soon. We have asked officials to collect samples from every district in the state. Initially, we will collect one sample and conduct a preliminary test, If the analysis shows any deviation from the standard, we will take four more samples from such manufacturers and file a report against them, based on our reports.”
Published 24 September 2024, 03:19 IST