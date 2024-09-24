Samples of ghee made by private companies in state will be tested: Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Confirming that collection of ghee samples was under way, commissioner of food safety, Karnataka, Srinivas K told DH, “We will start conducting preliminary analysis of all the samples soon. We have asked officials to collect samples from every district in the state. Initially, we will collect one sample and conduct a preliminary test, If the analysis shows any deviation from the standard, we will take four more samples from such manufacturers and file a report against them, based on our reports.”