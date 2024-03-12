SC notice to BJP leader on Lokayukta's plea against quashing of graft FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to K Madal Virupakshappa, a BJP leader, on a plea by the Karnataka Lokayukta against a High Court order quashing the FIR lodged against him in a corruption case in March last year for the alleged payment of a bribe for the award of a tender, following which over Rs 6 crore in cash was recovered.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar also sought a response from the leader, then chairman of public sector Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), on the interim plea to stay the HC's order.

Senior advocate Basava Prabhu Patil and advocate Chinmay Deshpande appeared for the Lokayukta and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sidharth Luthra represented Virupakshappa.

The Lokayukta challenged the validity of the High Court order of December 20, 2023, which quashed the FIR related to the alleged demand from complainant, a bribe towards the awarding of a tender, and the processing of bills.