Karnataka's SC-ST ministers discuss LS, RS elections over breakfast

Congress’ SC-ST ministers K H Muniyappa, G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi and H C Mahadevappa met for breakfast on Thursday and discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.
The leaders met at Muniyappa’s residence. Karnataka Congress working president B N Chandrappa was also present.
Muniyappa (Kolar), Satish (Belgaum), Mahadevappa (Chamarajanagar) and Chandrappa (Chitradurga) are said to be under consideration for Lok Sabha tickets.
Mahadevappa is said to have sought a ticket for his son Sunil Bose, while Satish’s daughter Priyanka’s name is also doing the rounds to be a candidate.
It is said that the leaders discussed the February 27 Rajya Sabha election to four seats, of which the Congress can win three.
The three Rajya Sabha members of the Congress retiring are G C Chandrashekhar (Vokkaliga), L Hanumanthaiah (Dalit) and Syed Nasir Hussain (Muslim). There is speculation that Hanumanthaiah may not get renominated. So, the SC-ST ministers want one of the three tickets to go to someone from their community.
Playing down the meeting, Satish said such meetings are common. “Earlier, we used to meet to taste Belagavi snacks. This time, we wanted to try Kolar snacks,” he said.
On giving a Dalit one of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Satish said, “There must be equal distribution (of tickets), be it Council or Rajya Sabha elections. Communities that are with Congress and those who have worked hard for the party must be identified. Let’s see what our party leaders decide.”
Muniyappa said the meeting at his residence discussed strategies for the Lok Sabha polls.
“We also discussed early announcement of candidates and working with unity. We are in government and have provided good programmes,” he said.
On ministers such as himself contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Muniyappa said the Congress high command would decide.
“But we must abide by whatever is decided in the interest of the party,” he said. “Or, in seats where the party wants ministers to contest, we can go there and help win the seat instead.”
Frequent meetings involving Dalit ministers and leaders, most of them identified with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp, have given rise to speculation on a possible political realignment after the Lok Sabha polls to counter Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.