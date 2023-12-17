SC stays defamation case proceedings against Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa

Sindhuri's counsel submitted, in case, any of the social media posts in questions are found as not taken down, the petitioner's counsel would be intimated about it.

The bench directed Sindhuri to place on record copies of the proceedings filed by her.

It also allowed her to file the affidavit furnished by Roopa in the pending civil suit.

"In the meanwhile, the criminal case subject matter of this petition shall not proceed further," the bench ordered.

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi appeared for Roopa while senior advocate Vinay Navare represented Sindhuri. The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 12, 2024.

On Thursday, the court had asked Roopa to remove the posts, upon hearing a petition filed by her to quash the criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.

The court also noted although it is impossible to delete all the posts, but she should at least put up a post that she will be withdrawing all her controversial comments against Sindhuri.

The bench also said that it is disappointed that the two officers not resolve their disputes amicably.

"If IAS-IPS officers fight like this, how will the administration work," the bench asked.

Sindhuri claimed that Roopa had allegedly carried out a "character assassination" against her through social media posts.