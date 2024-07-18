Schoolkids in Karnataka to get boiled eggs six days a week

Shortage of funds

This proposal to supply boiled eggs six days a week was before the government for several months now. But due to shortage of funds, the department was unable to implement it. “With major financial assistance from Azim Premji Foundation, we will be able to provide eggs for six days,” the official said.

The official said the mode of purchasing and supplying eggs and also the starting date to supply them was yet to be decided. Under the existing system, school development and monitoring committees (SDMCs) had been given the responsibility to procure eggs at the local level.

“Procurement for the supply of eggs two days a week along with mid-day meals has been done at the SDMC level. For the other four days in the week, we need to discuss with the organisation and decide,” the official said. In the beginning, considering the nutritional values, boiled eggs were supplied to students between classes 1 and 8.