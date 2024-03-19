Seat-sharing arrangement issue with JD(S) will be resolved amicably, says State BJP chief

Bengaluru: With JD(S) indicating its unhappiness over the seat sharing issue for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said he has spoken to its leadership after consulting his party's high command, and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved amicably.

He said BJP and JD(S) leadership are discussing "everything and there will be a happy ending."

"Last night I had a telephonic discussion with our national leaders, after that I spoke to former Prime Minister (H D Deve Gowda over phone, and have also shared information with H D Kumaraswamy this morning,' Vijayendra said.