Second charge sheet against Prajwal Revanna reveals two instances of rape

One day when both Revanna and Bhavani were away, the victim was cleaning the third floor. The charge sheet noted that Prajwal asked the victim to do the laundry and took her to his room on the same floor.

As the victim was scared to enter, she was compelled to do it after Prajwal called her firmly. The charge sheet noted that Prajwal, with a phone in his hand, began recording and ordered the victim to disrobe. She was then raped, the charge sheet noted.

As per the victim, Prajwal threatened that if she revealed the incident to anyone, he would send the recordings to her son.

In another instance at the farm house, Prajwal pulled the victim by her hand when she went to give him water. She, however, escaped, the charge sheet noted. The charges heet noted that Prajwal had disposed of the phone to destroy evidence.

Prajwal was booked under sections 376(2)(k) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act.