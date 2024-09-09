Second charge sheet against Prajwal Revanna reveals two instances of rape

Bengaluru: In the second charge sheet filed by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), two instances of sexual assault by former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna were revealed.
The 1,632-page charge sheet containing 113 witnesses submitted on Monday before the Special Court for Elected Representatives (CCH-42) also noted that Prajwal videographed the sexual acts.
The charge sheet, accessed by DH, revealed that the 48-year-old victim worked as a help at the Gannikada Farm House owned by Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna in Holenarasipura. Suraj, an MLC, is also accused of sexually harassing two men.
The same victim was abducted from Mysuru at the behest of Prajwal's parents HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per the earlier SIT charge sheet.
Sometime before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, Prajwal was at the farm house where the victim was cleaning the room on the first floor. The charge sheet noted that Prajwal pulled her inside the room he was in and locked the door after asking for a glass of water.
Here, Prajwal disrobed the victim, sexually assaulted her, recorded the act and raped her, the charge sheet noted.
The second incident occurred a few days after the first. This time, it was at Revanna’s house in Basavanagudi. As per the charge sheet, the victim, her younger sister and another woman were taken to the house to help clean it by Bhavani.
One day when both Revanna and Bhavani were away, the victim was cleaning the third floor. The charge sheet noted that Prajwal asked the victim to do the laundry and took her to his room on the same floor.
As the victim was scared to enter, she was compelled to do it after Prajwal called her firmly. The charge sheet noted that Prajwal, with a phone in his hand, began recording and ordered the victim to disrobe. She was then raped, the charge sheet noted.
As per the victim, Prajwal threatened that if she revealed the incident to anyone, he would send the recordings to her son.
In another instance at the farm house, Prajwal pulled the victim by her hand when she went to give him water. She, however, escaped, the charge sheet noted. The charges heet noted that Prajwal had disposed of the phone to destroy evidence.
Prajwal was booked under sections 376(2)(k) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act.