Security tightened in Dakshina Kannada's B C Road as VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protest over provocative social media post

Mangaluru: Tensions prevailed at B C Road of Dakshina Kannada district after a large number of leaders belonging to pro-Hindu outfits, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered here on Monday.
The commotion was caused after the emergence of an alleged voice message of Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) former president Mohammed Sharif challenging VHP Mangaluru divisional joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell to face him while holding Eid Milad procession.
Earlier, Sharan Pumpwell, while condemning the riots during Ganesha idol immersion at Nagamangala had warned that "Eid Milad procession will not be allowed if Hindus make up their mind." To counter his statement, Sharif had sent the purported voice message, which has now gone viral on social media.
Following the emergence of the voice message, Bajrang Dal leader Puneeth Attavar made a post on his Facebook account urging people to gather at B C Road. "We are accepting the challenges of Jihadis. We will arrive at the spot," he wrote in the post.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sharan Pumpwell too reached the site.
The police have strengthened security in the area following the gathering of the Hindu outfit leaders.
Superintendent of Police Yathish N and other senior officials have visited the spot and are trying to ease the situation. Security has been strengthened near all the places of worship in the district.
Bantwal police on Sunday had registered a case against Mohammed Sharif for the provocative voice message.
Stones pelted
Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a mosque at Katipalla in Surathkal, late on Sunday night.
The police have rushed to the spot and investigation is in progress. A case has also been registered at Surathkal police station.
VHP leaders booked
Meanwhile, Mangaluru City CEN police have booked a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Karnataka Prantha Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell and and Bajrang Dal divisional co-convener Puneeth Attavar for issuing provocative statements.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal warned of taking action against all those persons who issued provocative statements and posts. The police are monitoring social media posts as well.
BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada had earlier called the police to cancel the Eid Milad procession, by raising concerns on alleged conspiracy by fanatics to create unrest.
Published 16 September 2024, 04:59 IST