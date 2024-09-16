Security tightened in Dakshina Kannada's B C Road as VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protest over provocative social media post

Mangaluru: Tensions prevailed at B C Road of Dakshina Kannada district after a large number of leaders belonging to pro-Hindu outfits, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered here on Monday.

The commotion was caused after the emergence of an alleged voice message of Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) former president Mohammed Sharif challenging VHP Mangaluru divisional joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell to face him while holding Eid Milad procession.

Earlier, Sharan Pumpwell, while condemning the riots during Ganesha idol immersion at Nagamangala had warned that "Eid Milad procession will not be allowed if Hindus make up their mind." To counter his statement, Sharif had sent the purported voice message, which has now gone viral on social media.