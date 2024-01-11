Seeds of change: The women who revived 77 ragi varieties 

The narrative does not stop with cultivation; it extends into a collaborative effort — through participatory varietal selection. Farmers from the district were invited to witness and engage in the examination of the grown varieties, to collectively select those best suited to the local soil and weather conditions. “During the participatory varietal selection, our focus is on spike quality. We meticulously assess each variety for optimal yield and resilience against diseases and worms. The spike must meet high standards for both human consumption and to be used as feed for livestock,” says Hanchinal, a local farmer who was involved in the activity.