Separate cell of advocates to fight BBMP, BDA cases: D K Shivakumar

The government will set up a separate cell to fight cases pertaining to BDA and BBMP, to fix accountability on the government advocates and to safeguard government properties, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said.
Responding to concerns raised by MLC Marithibbe Gowda that government advocates were hand in glove with some officials and were losing cases against the government to benefit private players, Shivakumar said the government had instructed the advocate general to set up a separate cell to fight these cases.
It is true that government advocates lack accountability. "It is a big mafia, there is no accountability. Though the government has appointed advocates to fight for BDA, 90% of the cases go against the government," he said.
Law and Parliamentary Minister H K Patil also recently held a meeting with advocates across the state, conducting a review and giving them training, he said.
"We have a meeting with advocates of BDA and BBMP soon, where we will take stock of their performance and evaluate their plan of action," he added. If cases are argued properly, much of the government property can be safeguarded from private players, he said.