Seven held for assaulting second-hand car dealer & two others in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The Gulbarga University police on Saturday arrested seven persons on charges of assaulting a second-hand car dealer, a car owner and his friend.
Islamabad colony resident Mohammad Samiruddin, Abdul Rehman of Hirapur and Arjunappa Hanamanth of Devanur village in Sedam taluk are the victims.
They have lodged a complaint under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 149, 365, 342, 364(A), 504 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the complaint, a group of 10 to 12 miscreants attacked the trio, undressed them and gave electric shock to their private parts using a battery.
The arrested are: Imran Patel, Mohmad Matin, Mohammad Zia Al Hussaini, Mohammad Afzal Sheikh, Hussain Sheikh, all residents of Kalaburagi, and Ramesh Doddamani of Chittapur and Sagar Srimanth of Wadi.
Ramesh, the suspect, had urged Arjunappa a second-hand car dealer to buy him a car. The dealer offered to sell a car at a cost of Rs 6 lakh and also sought Rs 1 lakh commission from Ramesh.
They left Chittapur on May 4 to Naganalli Cross in Kalaburagi after the car owner Abdul Rehman invited them. Abdul had also brought his friend Samiruddin along with him to the venue at this juncture.
Taken to forest
Meanwhile, Ramesh took Arjunappa, Abdul Rehman and Samiruddin to a forest area between Naganalli Cross and Hagarga Road on the pretext of making payment.
Imran and his friends arrived on the spot, drove all three victims to a house and kept them in illegal confinement.
"Imran gave electric shock to the private parts by using batteries and abused us with foul language. They demanded Rs 10 lakh each as ransom apart from giving threat to life. They assaulted us with the sticks, lethal weapons and singed our body with cigarette butts," the victims stated in the complaint.
Published 11 May 2024, 20:25 IST