Seven held for assaulting second-hand car dealer & two others in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The Gulbarga University police on Saturday arrested seven persons on charges of assaulting a second-hand car dealer, a car owner and his friend.

Islamabad colony resident Mohammad Samiruddin, Abdul Rehman of Hirapur and Arjunappa Hanamanth of Devanur village in Sedam taluk are the victims.

They have lodged a complaint under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 149, 365, 342, 364(A), 504 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the complaint, a group of 10 to 12 miscreants attacked the trio, undressed them and gave electric shock to their private parts using a battery.