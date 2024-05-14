Sexual assault case: Kumaraswamy says 'big whale' behind leaking Prajwal Revanna explicit videos, Shivakumar refutes

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's remarks, Shivakumar said, “Let him (Kumaraswamy) arrest and swallow the ‘big whale’. I am neither director nor producer. I am only an exhibitor, theatre exhibitor.”

On Kumaraswamy’s charges that Revanna was arrested to defame Deve Gowda, the deputy chief minister said, “Not at all. See, I too feel sorry for him (Revanna). I too feel that such things should not happen. It’s such a big family. Let them think whatever they want but I don’t wish anything bad for anyone and I don’t need it.”

Shivakumar, who is also Congress Karnataka unit president, said he believed in the law of nature and he too had suffered a lot.