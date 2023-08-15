Shakti scheme hits auto, cab drivers’ business in small towns, forces some to sell off vehicles. After the state government implemented a free bus travel scheme for women passengers in the road transport corporation buses, under 'Shakti' scheme, the drivers and owners of the autorickshaws and cabs are facing difficult times in small towns.
In Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district, some of them have started to sell off their vehicles and are also finding other jobs to eke out a living.
As many women are now opting for free bus journey, the drivers are left waiting for customers at bus stands and other places, sometimes for the whole day, said autorickshaw drivers.
Huge losses
Earlier, over 2,000 autorickshaws used to ply across Kollegal taluk. Now, passengers travel by auto only to those places where there are no KSRTC buses. As a result, the auto and taxi drivers are facing losses in places where KSRTC buses ply.
Some autorickshaw drivers said they were doing good business by ferrying passengers to Sathegala, Palya, Madhuvanahalli, Kempanapalya, Kurubana Katte and other places, which are at a distance of 8 km to 10 km from Kollegal town, before 'Shakti' scheme was implemented. Now, the number of passengers has declined, they said.
“Men in the family accompany women in buses. Earlier, we were earning Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 a day. Now, it has become difficult to even get Rs 200 per day. Any government scheme should not affect working class. Many are selling off their vehicles. The government should bail us out,” said Harish, an autorickshaw owner.