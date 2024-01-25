Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi': MLA Tenginakai says he will abide by party's decision

Tenginakai, who was critical of Shettar after he quit BJP and had also used the 'Na Ghar ka, na ghat ka' proverb against him recently, changed his tone when the news of Shettar joining the BJP in Delhi broke.

"It is once again proved that there are no permanent enemies in politics, and all the differences will be ironed out. Shettar's re-entry will be a value addition to the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections. Our goal is to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again by winning more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. Differences among us are negligible before that priority," he said.

Denying that the party experienced a setback in the Assembly polls due to Shettar's exit, Tenginakai said the setback was due to various reasons, and they are being resolved.

"It is true that nobody is indispensable for the BJP as it is strong enough under Modi's leadership, but the party takes all together. I have no idea about any conditions with which Shettar rejoined the party," he added.