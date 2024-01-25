Shettar's 'Ghar Wapsi': MLA Tenginakai says he will abide by party's decision

Hubballi: After the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's dramatic return to BJP just nine months after he joined Congress due to not getting a BJP ticket in the Assembly polls, Hubballi-Dharwad Central BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who had defeated Shettar, stated on Thursday that he welcomes the party high command's decision and would abide by that.
"This decision is taken in the interest of the party. High command takes appropriate decisions at appropriate time, in consultation with all concerned, including the state unit. I welcome this decision, and we will work together for the party's victory in coming Lok Sabha polls," he said.
Tenginakai, who was critical of Shettar after he quit BJP and had also used the 'Na Ghar ka, na ghat ka' proverb against him recently, changed his tone when the news of Shettar joining the BJP in Delhi broke.
"It is once again proved that there are no permanent enemies in politics, and all the differences will be ironed out. Shettar's re-entry will be a value addition to the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections. Our goal is to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again by winning more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. Differences among us are negligible before that priority," he said.
Denying that the party experienced a setback in the Assembly polls due to Shettar's exit, Tenginakai said the setback was due to various reasons, and they are being resolved.
"It is true that nobody is indispensable for the BJP as it is strong enough under Modi's leadership, but the party takes all together. I have no idea about any conditions with which Shettar rejoined the party," he added.