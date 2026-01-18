<p>Udupi: Shiroor Mutt seer Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji ascended the Paryaya Peetha during the Paryaya Mahotsava held at Udupi Sri Krishna temple on Sunday. </p><p>Paryaya celebrations at Udupi Krishna temple marks the commencement of the two-year term when the Swamiji will take charge of offering daily pooja to Sri Krishna. </p><p>The ascension gives Swamiji the rights to manage the daily affairs of the Sri Krishna temple and the Mutt for a period of two years. In fact, this is the first paryaya of Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji.</p><p>Outgoing Puttige mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji welcomed Shiroor mutt seer and presented him with the Akshaya Patra bestowed by Madhwacharya, along with Sattuga to mark the transfer of power.</p><p>Later, Shiroor mutt seer was seated on the Sarvajna Peetha, where he was offered felicitations and conveyed best wishes.</p><p> <strong>Grand procession</strong></p><p>A grand procession was held from Jodukatte to the Mutt in the wee hours of Sunday.</p>.Karnataka: VP Radhakrishnan to visit Siddaganga Mutt on Jan 21.<p>After completing the ritual holy bath late at night at Dandatirtha in Kaup, the Shiroor mutt seer arrived at Jodukatte, where he was accorded a ceremonial and grand welcome.</p><p>The air reverberated with the sounds of drums, while firecrackers were burst as part of the celebrations.</p><p>At Jodukatte, the seer offered prayers to the deity and was taken out in a procession.</p><p>Pontiffs of various other mutts participated in the procession. Public representatives and eminent personalities were present, while thousands of devotees lined the streets to witness the event.</p><p>Traditional folk forms such as Tattiraya, Keelu Kudure, Kunitabhajana troupes, and several cultural ensembles added colour and vibrancy to the procession.</p><p>When the procession reached Car Street (Rathabeedi), seer alighted from the palanquin and had darshan of Lord Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi. </p><p>He then visited the Ananteshwara and Chandramoulishwara temples to offer prayers, following which he entered the Sri Krishna mutt and had darshan of Lord Krishna through the Navaratna Kindi.</p>