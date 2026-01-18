Shiroor Mutt seer Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji ascends Paryaya Peetha at Udupi Sri Krishna temple

Outgoing Puttige mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji welcomed Shiroor mutt seer and presented him with the Akshaya Patra bestowed by Madhwacharya, along with Sattuga to mark the transfer of power.