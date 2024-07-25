Shirur landslide: H D Deve Gowda slams Congress Government in Rajya Sabha

During special mentions in Rajya Sabha, Gowda raised the issue of the landslide in Shirur village in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, which attracted protests from Congress and other opposition parties.

“When the hill collapsed, nine people died. It blocked the entire highway. Nobody from the State Government went there for six days. The Heavy Industries and Steel Minister of the Union Government went there. After his visit, the Military was sent by the Union Government. Then the Indian Navy, Fire Brigade, SDRF, NDRF and all these organisations were sent there after the Union Minister visited that part,” Gowda said.

“The Chief Minister of Karnataka, after six days, went there. See the fun! This is how Karnataka is functioning,” Gowda said.

Although several places in the state witnessed landslides due to heavy rain, the state government was not taking any steps to help people, he alleged.

Terming the speech as political, Congress members asked the Chairman to expunge it.