Shivamogga-based key IS conspirator arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key accused, wanted in an Islamic State (IS) terror conspiracy, upon his arrival at New Delhi Airport from Nairobi. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Arafath Ali from Shivamogga.
The NIA investigation has revealed that Ali was actively involved in the radicalisation and recruitment of gullible Muslim youths into the IS terror group while working from abroad.
In a press release, the NIA said, “As part of Shivamogga terror conspiracy case, the accused Mohamed Shariq was on his way to plant a pressure cooker IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru, when the IED exploded (in a cooker) accidentally in an autorickshaw on November 19, 2022. Ali had been in touch with other accused persons in the case and was actively involved in the planning and execution of the conspiracy.”
Ali was also responsible for the two Mangaluru wall graffiti cases of 2020, when, on his directions, two other accused --- Mohamed Shariq and Maaz Muneer Ahmed --- had written, “Don’t force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #Lashkar Zindabad”.
The NIA said Ali had been absconding since 2020 when he was accused of indulging in ISIS propaganda activities and planning terrorist acts. He was taken into custody the moment he landed in India on Thursday.