Shivamogga: Veteran Congress leader Shivashankarappa urges voters to re-elect BJP MP B Y Raghavendra

Shivamogga: Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha President and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa surprised the gathering by urging the people of Shivamogga to re-elect the incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking after receiving the Guru Basavashri award in a program organized by Bekkina Kalmutt in memory of Guru Basava Mahaswami and Bhavaikya Sammelana on Friday evening, Shivashankarappa stated that based on the development works in Shivamogga district, it is evident that they have elected a good MP. "The people must re-elect him in the future as well," he said.

Shivashankarappa said that the people of the district are "fortunate" to have "such a committed MP". "It is commendable that the BJP leader is moving forward after completing all development works. The incumbent MP must emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

MP B Y Raghavendra remarked, "the country is progressing with strength under the guidance of seniors and has a great religious heritage."

He also shared that development works are ongoing in the district, including the inauguration of the rail over bridge on Savalanga road. "National highway projects, development of tourist spots, and various works have been implemented in the last five years. The Archaeological Survey of India has approved the development of Balligavi, the birthplace of Allama Prahu, in Shikaripur taluk, and it will be developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore," Raghavendra said.

Retired professor Rajendra Chenni expressed concern, saying, "We have forgotten the country's cultural heritage. Basavanna had devoted his life to creating a caste-free society. All sharanas in Anubhava Mantapa had advocated this. But we are forgetting their ideals today."

The Sahakara Ratna award recipient H L Shadakshari, tele serial director P N Rudrappa, and World Young Scientist Award recipient B J Girish were also honoured. Vocalist Humayun Harlapura presented a musical program.

Bekkina Kalmutt Seer Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swami graced the occasion. Savanur Kalmutt Seer Mahanta Swami, Halaswamy Viratka Mutt Seer Basava Jayachandra, Sarji Foundation Managing Trustee Dhananjay Sarji, State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari, former corporator H C Yogish, and others were present on the occasion.