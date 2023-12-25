R Ashoka demands sacking of Shivananda Patil over latter's 'farmers wish for drought' remark

Chikkamagaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, demanded that Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivananda Patil, who has spoken lightly on farmers, should be sacked immediately.

The Minister had stirred a controversy through his statement that farmers wish for repeated drought in the state so that their loans get waived off. He should be sacked from the ministerial berth, demanded Ashoka.

Ashoka said " Shivananda Patil had spoken lightly on the farmers suicide recently. It is not right to speak ill of farmers. This is an example of a bad government, a government which is anti-farmer. Shame on the government, if the farmers are neglected, the government will face their curse," he added.

He sought to know what action has been taken by the Chief Minister against a minister who has issued such a statement.