Shivaratri: Karnataka govt asks temples to perform special pujas

According to a circular, temples have been asked to hold Rudrabhisheka and Rudra Homa. Depending on the availability of artists, temples may organise art forms such as Gombeyaata or Kolaata. Temples may also choose to organise Yakshagana, Veerabhadra Kunita/Dollu Kunita, Bharatanatya, Shiva-related plays such as Dakshayagna and Shani Mahatme and Shivapurana recitals.