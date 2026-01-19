<p>Karwar: Superintendent of Police Deepan N M has issued order suspending Kadra sub-inspector Sunil Bandivaddar on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman.</p>.<p>Rischel D’Souza of Kadra had recently died by suicide. The sub-inspector in question, prima facie, has shown negligence in conducting the probe and in following the procedure, including the post-mortem, in the case. Hence, the officer is placed under suspension pending enquiry, the SP said.</p>.<p>The woman had ended her life at her house on January 9.</p>.Woman, son fall into well, die.<p>The family members of the deceased woman had lodged a complaint with Kadra police, blaming Rischel’s friend Chirag Kotarkar for her death.</p>.<p>Expressing their displeasure over police inaction, the family members and Christian organisations have alleged that the suspect has not been arrested despite lodging a complaint a week back.</p>