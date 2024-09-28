Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to address corruption within BJP

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attacks on him and alleged that there are "many corrupts in PM Modi's Party and he should rectify that first."

When asked about the PM's statement on the MUDA issue in the election speech at Haryana, he asked, "Why doesn't the PM never speak about Manipur violence and why doesn't he visit it?".

The Chief Minister was speaking to presspersons near his residence at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru.

On being asked about Union Minister H D Kumarswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah had stated in 2011 that the Governor acts as per the directions of President of India and he never does politics, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I will not respond to H D K's statement in this aspect. Since many of his statements are filled with lies, I don't have to answer for all of them. There is nothing that I should answer, all of them."