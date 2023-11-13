Siddaramaiah, DKS hard selling ‘failed’ guarantees in Telangana: Kumaraswamy

Cut-off box - Let him talk to his constituents: Shivakumar Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s allegations Shivakumar said if the former wants to know the impact of the guarantees he must speak to voters of his own constituency (Channapatna). “Kumaraswamy would not have made such statements if he was aware of the pain undergone by the poor. We know that people are happy with the implementation of the guarantees. Kumaraswamy is not aware of the impact of these guarantees as he is neither a beneficiary nor has he ever thought about implementing such guarantees” he said. “There may be a delay in about 5% of the beneficiaries of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme not receiving Rs 2000 due to technical issues. The government is working hard to resolve them” Shivakumar added.