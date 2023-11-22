Siddaramaiah govt split as DKS signs petition against caste census

Bengaluru: In a clear split within the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday revealed that he signed a petition urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to junk the caste census, which is expected to be submitted soon.
This came a day after Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said he is determined to implement the caste census findings in order to provide “justice to communities deprived of opportunities”.
In the tweet, Siddaramaiah seconded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s announcement that a nationwide caste census would be commissioned if his party wins the Lok Sabha polls.
However, Karnataka’s two dominant communities—Vokkaligas and Lingayats—have publicly taken a stand against the caste census that was commissioned by Siddaramaiah in 2015 during his first term in office.
Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, is a signatory to a petition submitted to Siddaramaiah by the Vokkaligara Sangha dated November 15. Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has signed it, too.
Other signatories include veterans H D Deve Gowda, S M Krishna, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda and others.
“Politics is different. We want our community's self-respect to be protected,” Shivakumar said, justifying his signature on the petition. “MLAs and community leaders feel that the survey wasn’t done properly. It must be done scientifically,” he said.
Shivakumar said several communities have carried out agitations seeking benefits based on population. “STs, Panchamasali Lingayats, Veerashaivas, the SC (Left)...all of them want to protect their communities. Likewise, Vokkaligas are also fighting,” he said.
On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that only a caste census could ensure equal opportunities. “Only then will the country’s independence be worthwhile,” he tweeted.
After Bihar chose to release its caste census data, triggering a political earthquake, pressure is mounting on Siddaramaiah to release the findings of a similar exercise known officially as the Socio-Economic Survey.
The survey results have not been made public fearing political backlash, especially after some leaked findings indicated that Vokkaligas and Lingayats were not the dominant castes, contrary to popular belief.
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he was in receipt of the Vokkaligara Sangha’s petition. “But why are they opposing even before the report is submitted? Some are opposing without even looking at the report. Let the report come. We'll discuss it in the Cabinet,” he said.