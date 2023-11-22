Siddaramaiah govt split as DKS signs petition against caste census

Bengaluru: In a clear split within the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday revealed that he signed a petition urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to junk the caste census, which is expected to be submitted soon.

This came a day after Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said he is determined to implement the caste census findings in order to provide “justice to communities deprived of opportunities”.

In the tweet, Siddaramaiah seconded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s announcement that a nationwide caste census would be commissioned if his party wins the Lok Sabha polls.

However, Karnataka’s two dominant communities—Vokkaligas and Lingayats—have publicly taken a stand against the caste census that was commissioned by Siddaramaiah in 2015 during his first term in office.

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, is a signatory to a petition submitted to Siddaramaiah by the Vokkaligara Sangha dated November 15. Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has signed it, too.