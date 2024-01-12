Siddaramaiah launches 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme for unemployed youth in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday launched the fifth and final poll guarantee of the Congress—'Yuva Nidhi' scheme—at Freedom Park in Shivamogga.

The scheme offers unemployment assistance to graduates and diploma holders who got their degrees in the academic year 2022-23. The government has promised to give Rs 3,000 per month to degree holders and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders who were unable to get a job in the past six months and are not pursuing higher studies.

Siddaramaiah also issued cheques to unemployed graduates who came from various parts of the state.