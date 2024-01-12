Siddaramaiah launches 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme for unemployed youth in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday launched the fifth and final poll guarantee of the Congress—'Yuva Nidhi' scheme—at Freedom Park in Shivamogga.
The scheme offers unemployment assistance to graduates and diploma holders who got their degrees in the academic year 2022-23. The government has promised to give Rs 3,000 per month to degree holders and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders who were unable to get a job in the past six months and are not pursuing higher studies.
Siddaramaiah also issued cheques to unemployed graduates who came from various parts of the state.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers Sharana Prakash Patil, Madhu Bangarappa, Mankale Vaidya, MC Sudhakar and others were present at the event.
The first allowances will be released soon after the launch of the programme, the organisers said. Sharanaprakash Patil, whose department is implementing the Yuva Nidhi scheme, said in a statement that the scheme is applicable only to those graduates and diploma holders whose domicile is Karnataka.
The Congress government has already launched four of the five guarantees, which are ‘Shakti’, providing free rides to Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses, ‘Anna Bhagya’ offering 10 kg rice to BPL families, ‘Gruha Jyoti’ giving free electricity up to 200 units to household users, and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ promising Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families having APL/BPL ration cards.
