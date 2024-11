Siddaramaiah slams union ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi for not 'raising' voice for state

Lashing out at Kumaraswamy and Joshi, the chief minister said: 'We pay Rs 4.5 lakh crore tax per year to the Centre, but only get back Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. Let them get the funds to the state from the Centre.'