Siddaramaiah targeting my family to 'politically rehabilitate' his son: Pratap Simha

In an emotionally charged reaction to his brother Vikram Simha’s arrest in a tree-felling case, Pratap Simha told reporters, “My brother’s name was not there in the FIR earlier. He wasn’t even absconding. Yet, he was arrested. Please arrest my elderly mother and sister also. You are making all-out efforts to suppress Pratap Simha for your son’s (Yathindra) political future. It is for the same reason you pressed for an inquiry on me in Parliament security breach issue. But I want to tell you that the people of Mysuru-Kodagu are with me.”