Siddaramaiah's close aides gave MUDA documents to BJP chief BY Vijayendra, says M P Renukacharya

Davangere: Former MLA and BJP leader M P Renukacharya charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close aides provided documents related to the illegal allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to the BJP.
Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, "When the scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation came to light, Congress leaders gave the 'MUDA' documents to BJP State Unit President BY Vijayendra. Infighting within the Congress has reached its peak. Many have set their eyes on the chief minister's position."
"The Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered Mysore Lokayukta police to probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA case. If Siddaramaiah continues in power, there is a possibility of interference in the investigation. It is not appropriate to cling to the top post even after an FIR has been registered against the chief minister," he said.
District BJP unit president N Rajashekar expressed doubts about the impartial investigation of the 'MUDA' case. "It is appropriate to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI. If Siddaramaiah does not resign, the BJP will intensify agitation," he said.
"Several ministers, including Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, have shown disrespect to the Governor. They have insulted a person holding a constitutional post through their remarks. All of them should apologise to the Governor and adhere to the Constitution," he demanded.
BJP district unit spokesperson Kolenahalli BM Satish, former mayor BJ Ajay Kumar, and leaders Dhananjay Kadlebalu, Raju Veeranna, and Praveen Jadhav were present.
Published 25 September 2024, 13:37 IST