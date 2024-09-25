Siddaramaiah's close aides gave MUDA documents to BJP chief BY Vijayendra, says M P Renukacharya

Davangere: Former MLA and BJP leader M P Renukacharya charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close aides provided documents related to the illegal allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to the BJP.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, "When the scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation came to light, Congress leaders gave the 'MUDA' documents to BJP State Unit President BY Vijayendra. Infighting within the Congress has reached its peak. Many have set their eyes on the chief minister's position."