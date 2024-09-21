SIT formed to investigate cases against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued the order to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases against the BJP MLA Munirathna.

The SIT will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offences, CID) BK Singh. Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Soumyalatha and CA Simon, SP awaiting a posting, were the other members of the probe team, the government order stated.

The SIT will be using the CID resources and any further cases registered against the MLA will be transferred to the probe team, the order read.