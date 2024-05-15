SIT inspects hotel, bar of confidantes of ex-MLA Preetham Gowda

Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers, who have intensified probe in the Hassan sex scandal case, inspected a hotel and a bar belonging to the close confidantes of BJP state general secretary and ex-MLA Preetham Gowda in Hassan on Tuesday.

The SIT personnel inspected the hotel belonging to one Kiran, raided a bar owned by one Sharat, and also inspected the house of one Puneeth, all close aides of the former MLA.

The Holenarsipur police on Tuesday morning took into custody BJP leader G Devarajegowda in connection with the sexual harassment and caste abuse case. The police took the custody of the leader from the district prisons, as he was in judicial custody, and are conducting the investigation. He will be in police custody till Wednesday night.

IGP (Southern Range) Amit Singh visited Hassan on Tuesday and held a meeting with the officials in connection with the probe into the alleged sexual abuse by MP Prajwal Revanna.